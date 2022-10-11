People do Garba dance like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters. Watch

If you are someone who has grown up watching the famous Indian serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that has been airing for over 14 years, then this video is going to be an absolute delight for you to watch. Posted on Instagram, this video shows how different people enact the way in which the characters on this show present themselves, complete with acing their body language. And since Navratri has just been the rage in the country, the video shows how the different people can be seen performing Garba dance.

It has been shared on the social media platform by page that is dedicated to the bowling alley at which this performance has been held. With over 3,500 followers, this video has been shared by the page with a caption that reads, “Garba ft. Taarak Mehta at our bowling alley.” The video shows people imitating the characters of Jethalal, Bapu ji, Daya, Ben, Iyer and most importantly, the man who stole the show can be seen enacting, the character of Bagha.

Take a look at the video right here:

Shared on October 1, this video has received over 2.34 lakh likes as of now. It has also received various appreciative and hilarious comments on it and the numbers only keep shooting up.

“Bapu ji rocked,” commented an Instagram user. “It’s quite funny actually,” admitted another individual. “Bagha one is epic,” remarked a third.