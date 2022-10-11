Will rain gods be merciful in India vs South Africa 3rd ODI? Check New Delhi's weather forecast for Tuesday

With the national capital reportedly recording four times the normal rainfall (28mm) this year, the upcoming One Day International (ODI) between Team India and South Africa can become a rain-curtailed encounter on Tuesday. After defeating the Proteas in the 2nd ODI, Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will hope to secure a series win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Match-altering knocks from Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan paved the way for the Dhawan-led side to upstage Proteas by 7 wickets in the 2nd ODI. The three-match series will be on the line when both teams resume their ODI rivalry at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. As per the latest developments, Delhi's notorious weather is likely to make its presence felt on matchday. Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series between India and South Africa.

According to Accuweather, the matchday will be partly cloudy and there is a 40% probability of precipitation. The national capital received 790 mm of rainfall in 2022. As per the India Meteorological Department data, the national capital has witnessed 121.7 mm of rainfall in October so far, which stands as the second-highest in the month since 2007. The capital city didn't witness any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017.

The iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium last hosted an ODI game in March 2019. The team batting first has won the last three matches at the venue. The average first innings score at New Delhi is 259. Talking about South Africa's tour of India, the Temba Bavuma-led side was outplayed by the hosts in the penultimate clash at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday. Middle-order batter Iyer remained unbeaten on 113 while power-hitter Kishan played a stellar knock of 93 as India chased down the 279-run target in 45.5 overs at Ranchi. Centurion Iyer was named the Player of the Match.

