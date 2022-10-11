Home / India News / Mulayam Singh Yadav to be paid last respects today in ancestral village

Mulayam Singh Yadav to be paid last respects today in ancestral village

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 08:23 AM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav death: He was said a seasoned politician who evoked respect from his rivals.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers his condolences to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Saifai, on Monday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers his condolences to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Saifai, on Monday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Saifai in Uttar Pradesh is all set to pay last respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch who died on Monday at a hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram where he was being treated since August 22. He was 82 years old.

Many chief ministers, including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, are expected to be among the top leaders attending the funeral. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who visited the Samajwadi Party leader in hospital, is also expected to be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the funeral event on the SP turf. On Monday, he said that Mulayam Yadav’s death was a “big setback” to Indian politics. He also recalled his conversation with the veteran politician - who had served as India’s defence minister in the past - ahead of the 2019 national elections while at the same time recalling his role during the era of Emergency when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

A shroud of gloom enveloped Saifai, the native village of the SP patron, as the news of his death broke and his mortal remains reached for the last rites. A massive crowd of supporters showered petals on the hearse vehicle, which was a part of a 300-strong convoy.

Visuals showed Akhilesh Yadav, his son, surrounded by huge crowds that condoled the death of the patriarch. Yadav is remembered for his rise from the wrestling pits of UP to a socialist leader, who backed the cause of the backward communities.

Leaders across political parties - from the ruling BJP to the opposition - paid him rich tributes on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath announced a three-day state mourning.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
mulayam singh yadav uttar pradesh
mulayam singh yadav uttar pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out