Morning brief: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget in Parliament, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion pieces. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget in Parliament

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will be presenting her fourth Union Budget in Parliament. This will be the second paperless budget in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation. On Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey which pegged the GDP growth at an optimistic 8 to 8.5%. Follow LIVE updates here.

Social media influencer ‘Hindustani Bhau’ arrested in Mumbai for 'instigating' students

Social media influencer Hindustani Bhau, whose original name is Vikas Fhatak, has been arrested by the Dharavi Police in Mumbai on Tuesday in connection with the students' protest in Dharavi on Monday over their demand for online exams for classes 10 and 12 in the view of the pandemic. On Monday, students protested in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding online exams amid the pandemic. Read More

Justin Trudeau says Canada not intimidated by ‘disgusting’ truckers' protest

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who claimed to have tested positive for Covid-19 and is in an undisclosed location since the protest of the truckers began said Canadians are not intimidated by the protests going on in Ottawa. They are disgusted and shocked, he said. "I know this pandemic is frustrating. It's frustrating that, after two years, we're not done fighting COVID-19. But over the past few days, Canadians have been shocked - and, frankly, disgusted - by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital," Trudeau said in a series of tweets. Read More

Is an ‘Omicron-specific’ vaccine needed? Experts say it might come too late

According to medicos and researchers who the Nature journal talked to, it is still unclear if the scientific community even needs to invest a significant amount of its time and efforts behind a vaccine specifically made to counter the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, given that cases may flatline before the shot is authorised in most places around the world or that the next strain could be radically different from the current one, requiring once again a different vaccine makeup. Read More

'It was more of a staggering achievement for India than it was for us': Ponting's massive praise for Kohli's captaincy

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Sunday was effusive in his praise for former India captain Virat Kohli, saying that the 33-year-old's achievements as the leader of the Test team were even more "staggering" than what Australia had achieved under his captaincy. Read More

Deepika Padukone looks like a million bucks in black slip dress and high heels for dinner date: Pics and video

Actor Deepika Padukone went on a dinner date last night with her friends, and her sartorial choice for the occasion is making waves online. The paparazzi clicked the Gehraiyaan actor stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night, dressed in a black satin slip dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. The simple styling and the effortless ensemble won a thumbs up from us. Read More

Bigg Boss 15’s Pratik Sehajpal on Neha Bhasin’s claim of him pretending to be single: Why should anyone have a problem?

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal could not take home the trophy but won the hearts of millions. In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, he talked about breaking down after losing, getting a special present from host Salman Khan and also addressed allegations that he is secretly in a relationship. Read More