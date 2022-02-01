Justin Trudeau says Canada not intimidated by ‘disgusting’ truckers' protest

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who claimed to have tested positive for Covid-19 and is in an undisclosed location since the protest of the truckers began said Canadians are not intimidated by the protests going on in Ottawa. They are disgusted and shocked, he said. "I know this pandemic is frustrating. It's frustrating that, after two years, we're not done fighting COVID-19. But over the past few days, Canadians have been shocked - and, frankly, disgusted - by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital," Trudeau said in a series of tweets.

I want to be very clear: We’re not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. And we won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonour the memory of our veterans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

"There is no place in Canada for this behaviour. So, to those responsible: It needs to stop. And to those who joined the convoy but are uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: Be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for, or with, intolerance and hate," he added.

Trudeau and his family left their home in the country's capital and shifted to a secret location in the wake of the truckers' protest in Ottawa against the vaccine mandate. Dozens of trucks and other vehicles have jammed up central Ottawa since Friday and now the supply of essentials to Ottawa has been challenged because of the protest. The truckers are blaring their horns continuously in their protest against mandatory vaccination. The protest has been receiving heavy funds and a GoFundMe campaign has raised over a whopping C$7m ($5.4m; £4m) from over 99,000 donors.