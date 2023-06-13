Morning brief: Fire at MP govt building triggers political heat, and all the latest news

Fire at MP govt building brought under control but triggers political heat

A massive fire that broke out at Satpura Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday afternoon was brought under control after 12 hours of firefighting operations, according to officials. Read more

‘Will shut Twitter down… raid homes’: Jack Dorsey's claim on ‘pressure’ from India during farmers' protest

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, in a stunning allegation, claimed that the company had received “many requests” from India to block accounts covering farmers' protests and those critical of the government. Read more

'Only Virat can reveal why…': Ganguly's blockbuster truth about Kohli controversy; 'It was unexpected for us also'

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has issued an eye-catching statement about Virat Kohli after Team India's heartbreaking loss to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday. Read more

Nick Jonas shares the cutest pic with daughter Malti, fans thank him for properly showing her face

Singer-actor Nick Jonas made his fans' morning on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to share a precious photo with his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Read more

Nora Fatehi in backless dress steals the night and dances on Kajra Re with Abhishek Bachchan at an event: Watch

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi stepped out last night to attend an event in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of Nora started circulating on social media. Read more

