Morning brief: First visuals of Uttarkashi manual drilling; govt's respiratory illness tracking plan, all latest news

Rat-hole mining experts are manually drilling and excavating inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi to rescue 41 trapped workers. The process involves both horizontal and vertical drilling, with about two meters of manual drilling completed so far. The initial attempt with a large auger machine got stuck, leading to the current approach of drilling from above. Vertical drilling has reached 40% completion, and 12 experts in rat-hole mining are handling the final stretch manually. Despite encountering water during vertical drilling, the operation continues, and experts emphasize that those involved are skilled in the technique, not traditional rat-hole miners. Dig deeper

More news on tunnel rescue operation: Might have a timeline soon, says Syed Ata Hasnain

The first visuals of manual drilling inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi were released by news agency ANI.

In response to clusters of respiratory illness reported in children in certain parts of China, Indian states are directed to report all cases of serious respiratory illnesses, such as Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), at the district level. The health ministry emphasizes a precautionary approach, with samples being sent to advanced regional laboratories for testing. While no red flags have been observed, the surveillance system in place for tracking respiratory illnesses due to COVID-19 will be utilized for further monitoring. States are advised to closely monitor trends of ILI and SARI, particularly among children and adolescents. Dig deeper

More news on severe respiratory illness: ‘Not by novel virus’: What China said on ‘mysterious pneumonia’

The Latest News

Gangajal sprinkled on a temple in UP’s Siddharthnagar in an effort to “purify” it, a day after a Muslim lawmaker visited the shrine Dig deeper

Nitish Kumar draws BJP's ire for 2024 school holiday calendar: ‘Islamic Republic of Bihar’ Dig deeper

India News

Number Theory: Why Telangana is the ideal state for a populist government Dig deeper

Congress criticises DMK MP for ‘eulogising’ LTTE chief Prabhakaran in viral video Dig deeper

Global Matters

Can Hamas benefit from Gaza ceasefire? White House thinks it's a real risk Dig deeper

Two women arrested for assaulting Jewish person who called them out for ripping down Israeli hostages' posters in NYC Dig deeper

Good Read

It’s 2pm on a bright Sunday. Thirty-six-year-old B Sai Krishna steps out of the front seat of the Maruti Swift Desire he has rented for the day, and holds the rear door open for his parents, wife, and young daughter to emerge. They step on to the small sidewalk, the wind buffeting them, and look out onto the expanse of the Godavari. The young girl is struck by the river, but Sai Krishna turns her attention to the huge cement blocks that obstruct the river’s path, and the rotors underneath, explaining to her the rudimentary mechanics of the world’s largest lift irrigation project. To the rest of his family, he nods his head and says in admiration: “Kaam to kiya hai KCR ne (KCR has done work).” Read more…

Sports Goings

Mitchell McClenaghan, a former New Zealand player and ex-teammate of Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians, praised Rohit for transforming Indian cricket in recent years. Having played a crucial role in three IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, McClenaghan shared his gratitude upon being released in 2020, expressing a desire for a potential reunion with the franchise. Currently undergoing coaching courses after retirement, McClenaghan aims to contribute to the sport's coaching aspect, locally or globally in the T20 circuit. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Before Saif Ali Khan went on a spree to essay the urban, commitment-phobic men in memorable films like Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Love Aaj Kal, and Cocktail, he played the antithesis in Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho, which completes 20 years since release today. His character of Rohit Patel managed to hold his own against the author-backed lead role of Aman, the happy-go-lucky sacrificial lover played by Shah Rukh Khan. The character of Rohit was written by Karan Johar, known for creating unforgettable moments of unrequited love. Read more…

Lifestyle and Health

Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable fashion sense, recently shared a Liftie (selfie in the lift) on Instagram, showcasing her outfit of the day. She wore a white mini shirt dress with a drop shoulder neckline, full-length sleeves, front button closures, front slit, and a relaxed silhouette. Malaika paired the dress with stylish knee-high boots featuring high heels and tassel embellishments. Minimal accessories, including a black mini handbag with a chain handle, completed the look. In another appearance, Malaika dazzled in a shimmering silver dress with sequin embellishments, an asymmetric ruffled hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She accessorized with statement silver rings, ear studs, and high-heeled stilettos. Her makeup included glossy lips, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and glowing skin. Currently hosting the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Malaika continues to captivate with her fashion choices. Dig deeper

