Number Theory: Why Telangana is the ideal state for a populist government

Whether or not Telangana re-elects the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), for the third time will only be known when results are declared on December 3. But whatever be the results, it is clear from the campaigning that the BRS is seeking a re-election on its welfare plank and the principal opposition party, the Congress is trying to outdo the BRS on this front. While political parties exploiting the welfare route to win elections is now common practice in India, an HT analysis of Telangana’s finances shows that it is the ideal state for a populist government. Hyderabad’s revenues and the decoupling from Andhra Pradesh’s population burden is what has made this possible. Here are four charts which explain this in detail.

File photo(PTI)