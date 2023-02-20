Morning brief: FSSAI considers symbol-based nutrition labels for food items, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

FSSAI considers symbol-based nutrition labels for food items

India’s food regulator may introduce Front of Pack Labelling on packaged items that will inform consumers about the nutritional value of the food, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At JNU, ruckus over Shivaji Maharaj portrait's ‘vandalism’, attack on students

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused the Left-backed student outfits of vandalising the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, while JNU Students' Union alleged that ABVP activists attacked some students after a march seeking justice for an IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki who allegedly died by suicide recently. Read more

'Does this look like pornography?': Edward Snowden over wife-baby pic on Twitter

Former US intelligence contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden slammed Twitter CEO Elon Musk claiming that his wife's account has been locked from the microblogging site. Snowden said Lindsay Mill's account was locked after she uploaded a picture of her holding their naked baby. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra dances in her place as Nick Jonas sings on stage in Las Vegas, says 'you are the wings...'. Watch

Priyanka Chopra attended Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas concert on Sunday. She not just enjoyed the show but also cheered for husband Nick Jonas from among the audience and grooved in her place as he performed on stage. A video shared on a fan account shows Priyanka totally lost in the mood and grooving at her place. Read more

Dravid gives verdict on KL Rahul's prolonged lean patch after Rohit's 'there have been talks within the team' revelation

More than India's mighty win, the Border-Gavaskar series being retained for the fourth-successive time and the hosts inching closer to World Test Championship final, the topic that kept social media abuzz on Sunday was KL Rahul's form and his place in the Indian Test squad. India head coach Rahul Dravid eventually gave his verdict on Rahul's lean patch after captain Rohit Sharma revealed that "there have been talks within the team". Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti Sanon’s blue satin dress is a party wardrobe must-have

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Kriti's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail