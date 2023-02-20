Home / Cricket / Dravid gives verdict on KL Rahul's prolonged lean patch after Rohit's 'there have been talks within the team' revelation

Dravid gives verdict on KL Rahul's prolonged lean patch after Rohit's 'there have been talks within the team' revelation

cricket
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 07:13 AM IST

Rahul was dismissed for just 1 run in the second innings of the Delhi Test, taking his tally to 38 runs in three innings in the series. His average hit a further low of 17 in the last 10 innings, which includes a solitary fifty-plus score.

Rahul Dravid; Rohit Sharma with KL Rahul
Rahul Dravid; Rohit Sharma with KL Rahul
ByHT Sports Desk

More than India's mighty win, the Border-Gavaskar series being retained for the fourth-successive time and the hosts inching closer to World Test Championship final, the topic that kept social media abuzz on Sunday was KL Rahul's form and his place in the Indian Test squad. India head coach Rahul Dravid eventually gave his verdict on Rahul's lean patch after captain Rohit Sharma revealed that "there have been talks within the team".

Rahul was dismissed for just 1 run in the second innings of the New Delhi Test, taking his tally to 38 runs in three innings in the series. His average hit a further low of 17 in the last 10 innings, which includes a solitary fifty-plus score.

Following the six-wicket win on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Dravid was asked about Rahul's prolonged lean patch and India batting legend was rather full of praise for the opener, reminding critics of his heroics in South Africa and England. Dravid's response also hinted towards a rather longer run for Rahul in the Test team amid calls from veterans and experts to pick in-form Shubman Gill for the third Test.

ALSO READ: 'Undeserving KL Rahul, SKY still there. BCCI's a joke': Selectors shamed over Sarfaraz snub for IND's 3rd, 4th AUS Tests

"I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part. But there’s not a lot of technical coaching, just simple conversations and challenging them, and giving them a pat on the back when they do well," Dravid told Star Sports.

Rohit, meanwhile, revealed during the post-match conference that has been talk around his current form.

"Of late, there has been lot of talk on his batting. But for us as team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. I have been asked in the past about lot of players. If a guy has potential, guys will get that extended run," Rohit said.

Rahul has been retained for the final two Test matches against Australia but has been removed from his vice-captaincy role amid his poor run of form. India have made no changes to their squad.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
rahul dravid kl rahul rohit sharma indian cricket team india vs australia + 3 more
rahul dravid kl rahul rohit sharma indian cricket team india vs australia + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out