'Undeserving KL Rahul, SKY still there. BCCI's a joke': Selectors shamed over Sarfaraz snub for IND's 3rd, 4th AUS Tests

Despite being without a chairman after Chetan Sharma's resignation, BCCI's selection committee on Sunday named the squad for the final two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Selectors made no changes to the squad although Jaydev Unadkat, who was released before the second Test for the Ranji Trophy final, made a return to the team. Moments after the squad revelation, the selection commitee was attacked and shamed on social media for retaining "undeserving players" like KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav while continuing to ignore Sarfaraz Khan amid his run-scoring spree in domestic cricket.

Rahul's place in playing XI and in the squad has been question by veterans and fans of the game after he managed just 38 runs in three innings so far in the series against Australia and averages only 17 in his last innings with one half-century score.

ALSO READ: 'It's a disaster. It was panicky, frenetic...': Aussie legends 'shell-shocked, angry' after India thrashing in 2nd Test

Despite the low returns, he has been retained by the selectors, although has been removed from his vice-captaincy role with BCCI yet to name a replacement. Suryakumar, too has been kept in the squad for the 3rd and 4th matches. He had appeared in the series opener, making his debut in the format in place of injured Shreyas Iyer, but failed to capitalise on the opportunity. He managed only eight runs.

This is the third straight time Sarfaraz has been snubbed by the selectors after his non-inclusion for Bangladesh Tests and the first two matches against Australia. And it came despite his plethora of runs in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to BCCI's squad announcement for 3rd and 4th Tests against Australia...

Talking about the series, India beat Australia by six wickets on Sunday in the second Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the fourth successive time with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the contest. They had earlier won by an innings and 123 runs in the Nagpur opener.

India now head to the third Test will the eye of winning the series and confirming their place in the World Test Championship final. The match will begin from March 1 onwards in Indore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON