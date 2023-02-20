Kriti Sanon’s blue satin dress is a party wardrobe must-have

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Kriti's sartorial sense of fashion is loved and adored by her fans. From acing casual looks to showing us how to ensure that the limelight never leaves side at a party, to decking up as the epitome of elegance in six yards of grace for a festive evening, Kriti's fashion diaries are varied and drool worthy. Kriti also ensures to share fashion inspo with her fans on a regular basis with glimpses from her fashion photoshoots – each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Kriti, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and made the weekend better. Kriti painted Instagram in shades of pastel blue as she decked up in a stunning ensemble for the photoshoot and posed like a diva. Playing muse to fashion designer house Galvan London, Kriti picked the perfect partywear for the pictures and looked absolutely ravishing. Kriti decked up in a pastel blue satin long dress. The dress featured a turtleneck detail and sleeveless patterns. The satin bodycon dress hugged Kriti’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. With the pictures, Kriti added, “Why be a wave, when you can be the entire ocean?” Take a look at her ensemble here.

Kriti further accessorised her look for the day in statement silver earrings, a silver bracelet, finger rings and silver sequined stilettos. The actor wore her tresses into a messy bun with a few strands left open around her face adding more oomph to her look. Kriti opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ensemble for the day. In black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kriti posed for multiple pictures and looked fashion-ready in the ensemble.