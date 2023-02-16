Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kriti Sanon ticks off midweek salon routine in comfy casuals: All pics, video

fashion
Published on Feb 16, 2023 11:23 AM IST

In a cropped top, pair of denim shorts and a sweater shrug, Kriti aced the casual look as she stepped out for a salon visit.

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing a festive look in a sequined saree to showing us how to look like a boss babe in a pantsuit, Kriti can do it all. Kriti's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries and each of them manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to keep it chic and comfortable. Kriti's fashion mantra is short, simple and effective – the actor believes in keeping it stylish and comfortable at the same time. Kriti's sartorial sense of fashion is noteworthy, and she keeps setting the fashion bar higher with her ensembles.

Kriti, a day back, stepped out to visit a salon in Khar. Ticking off midweek salon routine, Kriti got photographed in Khar, Mumbai by paparazzi after her salon routine. The actor’s comfy casual ensemble for her salon visit is drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. The actor looked pretty in a slip lavender cropped top with a plunging neckline and corset patterns. Showing off her midriff, Kriti teamed it with a pair of pastel blue distressed denim shorts. She added more casual vibes to her look with a pastel pink sweater shrug across her shoulders. Kriti stepped out of the salon and posed patiently for the cameras before getting into her car. Take a look at her casual ensemble here.

Kriti further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades and white shoes. Holding her phone in one hand, the actor waved at the cameras before getting into her car. Kriti wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. In minimal makeup, Kriti aced the look to perfection. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Kriti looked stunning as ever.

