Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan pose in contrasting casuals for Shehzada promotions

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming film Shehzada. Slated to release on February 17, Shehzada is an action drama also starring Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film recently made headlines after it shifted its release as a mark of respect for the success of Pathaan – Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film after four years. Kriti and Kartik are currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing.

Kriti and Kartik got photographed in Mumbai on Friday as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film. The actors posed together and sported their brightest smiles for the paparazzi. Kriti looked stunning as ever in a black gown as she posed fand gave us all kinds of TGIF feels. Kriti decked up in a stunning black slip gown with corset details, and pleat patterns at one side of the waist, cascading to a thigh high slit. The attire hugged her shape and showed off the curves perfectly. Kriti smiled with all her heart as she posed for the pictures. In minimal silver hoop earrings and black stilettos, she further accessorised her look for the day.

Kriti looked pretty in the black gown.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kartik, on the other hand, looked dapper as he sported contrasting casuals. The actor complemented Kriti in a yellow T-shirt featuring graphic prints in shades of multiple colours. He further layered his look with a blue shirt, opened at the front. In blue distressed denims, and white and blue shoes, Kartik posed and made his fans drool.

Kartik and Kriti posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kriti, on the other hand, wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, the actor complemented her black satin gown. Kriti decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick as she aced the look to perfection.