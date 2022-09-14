Morning brief: Ghulam Nabi Azad's fresh salvo at Congress, Rahul, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Unlike Rahul Gandhi, I don't...': Ghulam Nabi Azad's fresh dig; Congress calls it 'climate change'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said unlike Rahul Gandhi, he does not make personal attacks. He criticised PM Modi's policies as the Leader of Opposition for 7 years sitting across him in Parliament, he said in an interview with Kashmir news channel. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a clip of Azad's interview and called it 'climate change'. Read more…

Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved

A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries. Authorities said another suspicious package was found near a prominent art museum and the FBI was assisting with the investigation. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Carlos Alcaraz challenges Roger Federer after US Open win; fires Grand Slam warning to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

For long tennis fans and experts of the game have wondered if there would be any worthy successor for the Big Three. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem among few others have long been touted to take down Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and put an end to their sheer domination in the sport, particularly in Grand Slams. Read more…

Shah Rukh Khan draws comparison between himself, son Aryan Khan; shares pic from Main Hoon Na: 'Mujh par gaya hai'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared a picture of himself from Main Hoon Na and drawn comparisons between himself and his son Aryan Khan. Recently, Aryan Khan did a photoshoot, for a sports clothing brand, in which he jumped over a table. The picture was shared by his mother Gauri Khan on Twitter. She captioned the post, "Onwards and upwards... my boy." Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny Leone's bikini diaries in Maldives with sand and sea

Sunny Leone is on a spree of making us drool with her Maldives diaries. The actor recently took off to Maldives for a vacation and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her ventures in the island country. The actor looks to deck up in stunning bikinis when in Maldives, and it was no different this time as well. Read more…