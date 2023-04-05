Morning brief: Ghulam Nabi Azad says ‘won’t consider myself an Oppn leader’, and all the latest news

I won’t consider myself an Oppn leader, I will stay neutral: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Congress rebel Ghulam Nabi Azad’s memoir, titled ‘Azaad’, documents politics over the past five decades. Providing a ringside view to the corridors of power, Azad is critical of his former party in his memoir, describing its behaviour as “bloopers and bombast”. Read more

'We became free...': Khushbu's dig at Pakistan as Imran Khan wears bulletproof helmet

BJP's Khushbu Sundar shared the video of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan walking into the court wearing a bulletproof helmet and took a dig at the situation of the neighbouring country. " Read more

‘His daughter worked for Kamala Harris’: Trump on judge overseeing his case

Addressing his supporters after the historic arraignment, former US President Donald Trump said, “I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.” Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sehwag's furious 'look at Gill' jibe at Prithvi Shaw after poor shot in IPL 2023 match vs Gujarat Titans

A disgruntled Sehwag lashed out at Shaw's repeatable errors in making a hard-hitting comparison with Shubman Gill, who played U-19 cricket with him. Read more

Who is Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico? ‘No other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR'

Gangster Deepak Boxer who was arrested in Mexico in the first such coordinated action has been brought to Delhi on Wednesday. Read more

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in black for weekday outing

Hrithik looked dapper in a black T-shirt and a half shirt, while Saba looked gorgeous in a black slip dress as they stepped out hand-in-hand in Bandra. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail