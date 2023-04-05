Who is Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico? ‘No other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR'

Gangster Deepak Boxer who was arrested in Mexico in the first such coordinated action has been brought to Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi Police special CP HGS Dhaliwal said there is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than Deepak Boxer. This is the first time that a criminal has been brought from a place like Mexico, Dhaliwal told ANI. The operation was instructed by the home minister, the Special CP added. Now that he has been brought to India, he will be interrogated in the cases he has been involved including the murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines area. Read | From sports to underworld: Rise and fall of Deepak ‘Boxer’ Gangster Deepak Boxer has been brought to New Delhi from Mexico on Wednesday.

Who is Deepak Boxer and why his arrest from Mexico is crucial?

1. A resident of Haryana's Sonipat, Deepak Pahal, known as Deepak Boxer was a winner in a national-level boxing championship. His entry to the world of crime took place around 2014-15 when he met Mohit, a local criminal, associated with Gogi.

2. Deepak became instantly famous in Gogi's group because of his boxing credential. He was arrested in 2016 when a 10-member gang helped Gogi flee.

3. Deepak Boxer was released from jail on bail in 2017 and resumed his criminal activities. After Gogi's arrest, Deepak was believed to handling the gang's business. And after Gogi's shootout in 2021, Deepak became the boss of the gang.

4. Deepak was instrumental in the escape of Gogi's aide Fajja from police custody. Deepak has been working in coordination with Lawrence Bishnoi, andGoldy Brar, police said.

5. Deepak fled India in January this year and has been now trying to enter the US from Mexico.

6. Deepak Boxer reportedly made a fake passport from Bareilly in the name of Ravi Antil and flew from Kolkata to Dubai. From Dubai, Deepak reached Mexico via Almaty, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Spain.

7. Police suspect Deepak's California-based cousin helped him to reach Mexico.

8. Deepak was planning to land in the US and monitor criminal activities in Delhi-NCR.

9. Union home minister Amit Shah instructed the Delhi Police in August last year to legally pursue criminals and terrorists hiding in the country or abroad, police said. The instruction from the home ministry led to the operation.

10. How was Deepak caught? A two-member team of Delhi Police was sent to Mexico as the department was sure of Deepak Boxer's location. The two cops were helped by the local authorities; the embassy too helped.

