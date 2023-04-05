Sehwag's furious 'look at Gill' jibe at Prithvi Shaw after poor shot in IPL 2023 match vs Gujarat Titans

When Prithvi Shaw had made his India debut in 2018 and scored a hundred in that Test match, the legendary Ravi Shastri had said that the youngster had a “bit of Virender Sehwag, Brain Lara and Sachin Tendulkar”. Five years later, in a disappointing turn of events, Shaw is struggling to make a comeback to the Indian team. And even though he remains the explosive batter that he was, a disgruntled Sehwag lashed out at Shaw's repeated errors in making a hard-hitting comparison with Shubman Gill, who played U-19 cricket with him. Prithvi Shaw; Virender Sehwag; Shubman Gill

Sehwag, in his conversation with Cricbuzz, was left furious at Shaw's dismissal, explaining that he has been dismissed in that fashion umpteen times and yet doesn't care to learn from his mistakes. It was a shortish delivery from Mohammed Shami, placed outside off and Shaw miscued the pull shot which carried it straight to the fielder at mid-on.

Sehwag reminded Shaw that his competitors have edged far ahead in the race, pointing towards Gill, who were part of the same India U-19 team, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 600-plus runs in IPL 2021 season.

“He has been dismissed playing those kind of shots so many times...but he should also learn from his mistakes, right? Look at Shubman Gill, who played U-19 cricket with him and is now playing Test, ODIs and T20Is for India, but Shaw is still struggling in IPL. He has to make the most of this IPL platform and score runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 600 odd runs in an IPL season. Shubman Gill also scored big runs. So even Shaw has to be consistent with his IPL scores,” he said.

This was Shaw's second successive batting failure in IPL 2023. Having been dismissed for 7 off 5 against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in Delhi's homecoming game, he managed only 12 off 9 last week against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shaw remains far from reckoning in the ODI format and was recently picked in the T20I series against New Zealand earlier in January, but failed to get a game as the management backed Gill as a primary-choice opener.

Regarding the match, GT made light work of DC's 163-run target, getting home in 18.1 overs with six wickets in hand. This was only the second instance of GT's 10 successful run-chases where they did not drag the match till the last over.

After an impressive bowling performance by Shami (3/41), Rashid Khan (3/31), and Alzarri Joseph (2/29), GT were steered by an unbeaten half-century by Sai Sudharsan (62* off 48), who was well supported by a cameo from David Miller (31* off 16). By winning their first two games, the defending champions have shown early signs of repeating last year's dominance.

