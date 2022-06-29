Morning brief: GST Council agrees on measures to reduce compliance burden, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Extend compensation period or raise GST mop-up share: States

Several states have urged the Centre to either extend the five-year revenue compensation period beyond June 30 or substantially raise their share in the goods and services tax (GST) collections, even as the GST Council on Tuesday agreed on a slew of measures to reduce compliance burden and to rationalise tax rates, two people aware of the development said. Read more…

Turkey lifts veto on Finland, Sweden joining NATO, clearing path for expansion

NATO ally Turkey lifted its veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the Western alliance on Tuesday after the three nations agreed to protect each other's security, ending a weeks-long drama that tested allied unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read more…

'I'm sad because you should've scored century too. I hope you start feeling that': How Samson reacted to Jadeja's remark

India secured a thrilling 4-run victory in the second and final T20I of the series against Ireland, clinching the series 2-0. The visitors posted a mammoth score of 225/7 in 20 overs and Ireland almost chased down the target, but eventually fell short by 4 runs as speedster Umran Malik bowled an impressive final over, defending 8 runs off the final 3 balls to ensure a victory. Read more…

Alia Bhatt poses with Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor with Natasha Poonawalla in new pics from London

It appears that Bollywood stars had a mini-reunion in London where some of them are working while others are on vacation. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently shared glimpses of his London outings, which showed him hanging out with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor among others. Read more…

National Doctors' Day 2022: Causes, symptoms, preventive tips for Economy Class Syndrome or travellers thrombosis

Economy Class Syndrome is the medical term for a blood clot(s) in the major veins carrying blood from the lower (usually) limbs to the heart when one may have to sit in the same position for a long time for example, sitting on an airplane for long hours can lead to something called travellers thrombosis, which happens when someone sits in the same position for a long time without much movement and it affects approximately two to three people per 1000 individuals per year. Read more…