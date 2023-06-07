Morning brief: How Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ will impact monsoon in India, and all the latest news

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to intensify. How it will impact weather, monsoon in India

Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move nearly northwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. It is expected to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours. Read more

Odisha train accident: Over 1,000 lives saved by locals, says CM Patnaik

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that over 1,000 passengers involved in the three-way tragic train collision in Odisha's Balasore district were saved by the locals. Speaking at an event, Patnaik said, “The efforts of locals have manifested the compassion and humanity of the people of Odisha.” Read more

'Even Pujara was scoring centuries for fun...': Gavaskar counters Ponting's 'India will be tired after IPL' remark

On paper, the Pat Cummins-led Australian side are being considered the favourites over No.1 ranked Team India for the World Test Championship final which will be played The Oval starting Wednesday. Read more

Deepak Dobriyal is tired of comedy roles: 'This isn’t my departure from comedy but...'

Deepak Dobriyal is undeniably a stellar performer, so much so that he looked unrecognisable in Homi Adajania’s Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. In the show, the actor plays Dimple Kapadia’s anti-hero nemesis. Read more

Madhuri Dixit's new pics in classic red saree and sleeveless blouse make fans call her a 'literal goddess', we agree

Actor Madhuri Dixit's timeless grace and impeccable sartorial prowess are incomparable. The star's Indian wear wardrobe is all about incorporating timeless pieces that boast exquisite craftsmanship and effortless elegance. Read more

