Deepak Dobriyal is tired of comedy roles: 'This isn’t my departure from comedy but...'

Deepak Dobriyal is undeniably a stellar performer, so much so that he looked unrecognisable in Homi Adajania’s Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. In the show, the actor plays Dimple Kapadia’s anti-hero nemesis. While he shined in the dark role, Deepak clarified to Hindustan Times that it isn’t his official departure from comedy. (Also read: Homi Adajania says Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo explores family politics and manipulation) Deepak Dobriyal was last seen in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Deepak Dobriyal on not repeating comedy roles

Deepak said, “No, this isn’t my departure from comedy. But, the comedy coming to me shouldn't be the same. Ab usse mai thak gaya (now I am tired). In life you tend to repeat the same thing, and I don’t want to do it, no matter how much pampering the unit or producers are. So, I have told people that iss tarah ki comedy ka mood nahi hai. Kuch alag tarah ka lao toh baat karte hai (I have told people that I don’t want to repeat the same comedy films. Tell me when you have something new).”

The actor further asserted that he has no qualms about comedy films. “Mujhe sirf dikkat hai ek tarah ki comedy roles se (I only have problem with stereotypical comedy roles). I will do roles of all kinds. Bus, same repeat nahi hoga (But, not the same ones). When you keep farming the same plot of field with the same crop it tends to become fertile, right?” When asked Deepak if this was his own decision or just a lack of good comedy script, he answered, “Yes, it’s my decision. Chahey bare se bara production house ho, maine mana kiya hai (I have said no to big production houses as well).”

Deepak Dobriyal shaves head after every film

Talking about casting offers, Deepak also revealed the inspiration behind his bald look in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. He plays a whacko monk and his look garnered quite a lot of appreciation. He said, “The only brief I had is that my character is above 55-60 years old.”

He wanted to add a mysterious element to his character. “I was in talks about Saas, Bahi Aur Flamingo just after I had wrapped up a film shoot. Every time I complete a role I shave my head. I go completely bald. This is to start something new. This is like my ritual. I have done it after every 30 roles of my life. Homi had suggested to me some other role. But, after I sent him a photo of my bald look, he offered me this. I had no idea what the character needed to look like. Homi ko bald look bohot correct laga (the director found it apt).”

Deepak Dobriyal on Dimple Kapadia

Deepak Dobriyal reunites with Dimple Kapadia in the show after Angreezi Medium. He had no hesitation about going against her in the film, simply because the script demanded so. “Dimple Kapadia is a wonderful lady. We have been friends since Angreezi Medium. She is full of enthusiasm and eager to learn. In fact, new people should learn from her. Be it a junior actor or a crew member, she never lets anyone feel that she is the Dimple Kapadia. She has equally talked to people, loved and laughed with them. A lot of actors don’t even talk after work. But she is the same as her time in Bobby.”

Deepak Dobriyal gained recognition after starring in Omkara (2006) with Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi. He had once talked about the time before the film when the casting director referred to him as ‘patla sa actor (skinny actor).’ It has been 17 years since the release of Omkara. Has everything changed for him? Deepak assured it has.

Deepak Dobriyal on not going to gyms and parties

“Everyone was into body building, gyming and protein shakes. It was the trend of the 90s. I have seen people shaking their protein bottles in public. I thought baby hai kya? (I thought it was baby food) Later, I got to know that they were building muscles with protein powder. I was told ussi se hi kaam milta hai. Aapko bhi gym jana chahiye, body banana chahiye and khatarnak PR karna chahiye (I told to go to gym, build body and do PR work),” the 47-years-old actor said with a laugh.

“In real life I have not done anything that people in the industry emphasised in. I have always been against all the insecurities of the actors. This has paid me back. Aapka kaam acha hoga toh log automatically kaam denge. But no, yaha pe hai ki party karo (You will get work if you work well. But, here everyone wants you to attend parties for work). Once you start socialising and partying too much, you won't be able to improve your craft. I am still relevant because of my craft. Neither do I have a PR or backing. I tell this to every newcomer that socialising is good but don’t let it deviate you from the craft. Usually, veterans don't share their ideas but I do. It helps me to shape my own philosophy too,” he signed off.

