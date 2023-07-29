Home / India News / Morning brief: How is I.N.D.I.A. bloc prepping to fight Delhi services bill in RS?; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 29, 2023 09:09 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances: Opposition preps for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

From issuing whips to arranging ambulances for their ailing leaders, opposition parties from the newly-formed INDIA bloc are making all-out efforts to ensure that they get 100 per cent attendance of their MPs in the Rajya Sabha to give the BJP a tough fight on the Delhi services bill next week. Read more

AAP MP Sanjay Singh with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition MPs(PTI)
Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's ramp walk at event, later receives him at Mumbai airport. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday walked the ramp for fashion designer Kunal Rawal on day four of India Couture Week. Read more

R Ashwin gives verdict after umpire Nitin Menon's controversial Steve Smith call draws boos during 5th Ashes Test

The second day of the fifth Ashes Test turned out to be an attritional affair with Australia choosing to blunt out the England attack and ending up with a 12-run lead. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor rocks lungi pants as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal at FDI's India Couture Week. All pics, videos

Ranbir Kapoor, the Bollywood heartthrob made heads turn as he walked the ramp as a showstopper for Kunal Rawal at the India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

