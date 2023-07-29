Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's ramp walk at event, later receives him at Mumbai airport. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday walked the ramp for fashion designer Kunal Rawal on day four of India Couture Week. Several pictures and videos of the actor from the event emerged on social media platforms. Ranbir's wife, actor Alia Bhatt has also reacted to one of his clips at the event. (Also Read | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in black) Ranbir Kapoor at Delhi event; Alia Bhatt with him at Mumbai airport.

Ranbir's outfit for the event

For the show, Ranbir wore a deep blue-coloured bandhgala embellished jacket that he paired with black pants. His pants caught everyone’s attention as it featured lungi detail on one side. He was the showstopper at the event. Ranbir presented Kunal’s collection Dhup Chao at Taj Palace in the national capital.

Fans react as Ranbir turns showstopper

Several fans reacted to the clip and praised Ranbir. A person said, "Wow, such an intense and appealing walk, a real showstopper." "He walks with great confidence. It's not easy to carry this kind of outfit," wrote another fan. "He is brilliant, no actor could match him," said an Instagram user. "That walk, that confidence," read a comment. "No one can match the level of Ranbir Kapoor he is a born superstar," commented another fan. "This is (fire emoji). The charm. He slayed," said another person.

Alia reacts to Ranbir's ramp walk

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt shared a paparazzo video of Ranbir walking the ramp. Though she didn't caption the post, she added a hot face emoji. Kunal too shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself and Ranbir. He wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor For Kunal Rawal - DHUP CHAO: Couture 2023." Anaita Shroff Adajania shared a post on Instagram. Sharing a series of photos, also featuring Ranbir, from the event, she wrote, "Never a dull moment! Great energy, great clothes.Feeling the love @kunalrawaldstress & #ranbirkapoor."

Alia receives Ranbir at Mumbai airport

After the event, Ranbir flew back to Mumbai from Delhi. For the travel, he wore a grey shirt and matching pants and also opted for a mask. Alia came to the airport to receive Ranbir. She sat inside the car as he stepped inside. Alia was seen smiling as Ranbir spoke to her.

Ranbir and Alia's projects

Fans will see Ranbir in Animal, which is set to release on December 1 this year. Actors Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna are also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial. Alia was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar and backed by Dharma Productions, the film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

