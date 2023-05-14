Morning brief: Imran Khan rues ‘all-time low’ democracy in Pakistan, and all the latest news
Military ‘abducted me’: Imran Khan rues ‘all-time low’ democracy in Pakistan
Democracy in Pakistan is at "an all-time low", Imran Khan claimed in an interview- a first since being bailed. Read more
Priyanka Chopra ‘can't wait' for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, shares inside pics from their engagement
Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the engagement ceremony of cousin-actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Read more
Priyanka, Kriti, Rashmika in brocade outfits
IPL 2023 play-offs scenarios: CSK on brink of qualification, RCB hanging by a thread; how SRH still stand a chance
The Delhi Capitals became the first team to be officially knocked out of the race for the top four on Saturday after a 31-run thrashing by the Punjab Kings. Read more
