Morning brief: Imran Khan rues ‘all-time low’ democracy in Pakistan, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2023 08:55 AM IST

Military ‘abducted me’: Imran Khan rues ‘all-time low’ democracy in Pakistan

Democracy in Pakistan is at "an all-time low", Imran Khan claimed in an interview- a first since being bailed. Read more

Priyanka Chopra ‘can't wait' for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, shares inside pics from their engagement

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the engagement ceremony of cousin-actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Read more

Priyanka, Kriti, Rashmika in brocade outfits

IPL 2023 play-offs scenarios: CSK on brink of qualification, RCB hanging by a thread; how SRH still stand a chance

The Delhi Capitals became the first team to be officially knocked out of the race for the top four on Saturday after a 31-run thrashing by the Punjab Kings. Read more

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

imran khan pakistan military democracy
