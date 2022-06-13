Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Morning brief: In UP, 325 arrested so far over violence after Friday protests, and all the latest news
india news

Morning brief: In UP, 325 arrested so far over violence after Friday protests, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Bulldozer being used to demolish the 'illegally constructed' residence of Javed Ahmed in Prayagraj on Sunday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 08:52 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Uttar Pradesh, 325 arrested over violence after Friday protests

Nine more people were arrested on Sunday night during simultaneous raids to nab those allegedly involved in violence and arson during protests across the state last Friday. As of now, the total arrests in the last two days stand at 325. Read more

Char Dham: Himalayan ecology faces the stress of post-pandemic pilgrim surge

For two years, as the pandemic raged, the mountains were quiet, the silence largely unbroken. As death and disease spread across India, faith was shaken, but its bastion in the Himalayas remained at peace. Read more

Imran Khan dares Shehbaz Sharif to win next Pakistan elections: Report

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has challenged the current coalition government to win the next general elections in the country, Geo News reported. Read more

Kiren Rijiju takes holy Buddha relics to Mongolia in 'message of peace'| Video

RELATED STORIES

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has left for Mongolia for an 11-day exposition of four holy Relics of Lord Buddha from India. The Relics will be displayed as part of celebrations of the Mongolian Buddh Purnima on Tuesday, a move that the government has said will "give a message of peace to the world". Read more

'I don't understand. Look how many games he's played for India': Legends slam Pant's call to send Axar ahead of Karthik

Rishabh Pant's captaincy came under scrutiny after Team India endured a second successive defeat in the ongoing five-match series against South Africa. Read more

Men's Health Week: Proven ways to boost male fertility and increase sperm count

Celebrated annually during the week ending on Father’s Day as recognized in the USA, Men's Health Week this year is being marked from June 13-19 and honours the importance of the health and wellness of boys and men. Read more

When Disha Patani said no guy has ever told her they find her hot: 'No one flirts with me'

Actor Disha Patani had once said that 'no guy' told her that she was hot and no one flirted with her. In an old interview, Disha had also said that she grew up as a tomboy and called herself an introvert. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
india news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP