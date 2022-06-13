Men's Health Week: Proven ways to boost male fertility and increase sperm count

Celebrated annually during the week ending on Father’s Day as recognized in the USA, Men's Health Week this year is being marked from June 13-19 and honours the importance of the health and wellness of boys and men. It raises awareness to educate the public about what can be done to improve the state of men’s health while providing free and convenient health services to boys and men who wouldn’t otherwise receive such care and Father’s Day was chosen as the anchor to make use of the extra attention paid to male family members near that holiday.

When it comes to conceiving, both couples contribute equally and in addition to the quality of a woman's eggs, a man's sperm count is important for a safe pregnancy but any couple that has a low sperm count or sperm of poor quality may find it difficult to conceive normally. These issues are not uncommon, yet they are frequently overlooked.

Fertility is a person's capacity to procreate without the use of medical intervention and male infertility occurs when their chances of conceiving a child with their female partner are poor. Some factors that contribute to this are quality and quantity of sperm, their genetic constituents, morphology, movement, as well as proper functioning of the reproductive system such that fertilisation can take place.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gunjan Sabherwal, Fertility Expert at Gurgaon's Nova Southend IVF and Fertility, shared, “Male infertility is often caused by seemingly harmless habits that are involved in our everyday routine. Preventive care against infertility issues has gained significant importance in our health checklist, especially considering today’s fast-paced lifestyle patterns including unhealthy diet and irregular sleep routines.”

She advised, “Avoiding really hot baths or saunas, not placing your laptop on your lap and wearing loose-fitting underpants are some of the ways that will provide the room for your genitals to be cool during your fertility journey. Male infertility caused by birth defects such as Azoospermia blockages are treated with surgical treatments. Additionally, Anejaculation, Penile vibratory stimulations, Genital Tract Infections and Hyperprolactinemia are tackled with the help of non-surgical treatments such as medications and antibiotics.”

According to Dr Sweta Patel, Senior IVF Specialist at Surat's Crysta IVF - Female First Hospital, if you want to improve your sperm count and boost your fertility, there are a few modifications you need to do in your lifestyle. These include:

1. Stop smoking and using alcohol - Excessive smoke or alcohol intake can also lower sperm quality, raising the chance of infertility. Regularly consuming alcohol can diminish testosterone levels, lead to erectile dysfunction, and reduce sperm production. Tobacco, on the other hand, has been shown to reduce sperm concentration, sperm motility, and sperm DNA damage.

2. De-stress yourself - Erectile dysfunction, low libido, and low sperm count have all been linked to unmanaged stress levels, all of which can make planning a kid difficult. So, if you and your spouse are having trouble getting pregnant, try to find strategies to reduce your stress. Practicing meditation, participating in some activities, or seeking professional assistance are all options.

3. Keep a healthy weight - Weight loss and keeping a healthy body mass index (BMI) can aid to increase fertility and sperm motility. You must exercise and eat healthily to achieve this.

4. Exercise on a regular basis - Regular exercise can help you live longer, lower your risk of chronic diseases, and improve your reproductive health.

Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder of Indira IVF, echoed the same and elaborated upon two preventive steps which, when practiced consistently, can increase male fertility and sperm count. These include:

1. Quit smoking and alcohol consumption - Excessive smoke and/or alcohol intake can lower sperm quality, raising the chance of infertility. Regularly consuming alcohol can diminish testosterone levels, lead to erectile dysfunction, and reduce sperm production. Tobacco, on the other hand, has been shown to reduce sperm concentration, sperm motility, and sperm DNA damage. The effects of both active and passive smoking on male fertility are the same.

2. Exercise - Regular exercise can enhance testosterone levels and promote fertility, in addition to being excellent for your overall health. Males who exercise consistently have better testosterone levels and sperm quality in comparison to those who lead a sedentary lifestyle, according to studies. One must make physical activity as one of the top objectives if they want to boost their fertility.