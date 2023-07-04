Morning brief: India demarches Canada, warns against desecration of Indian flag; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India demarches Canada, warns against desecration of Indian flag by Sikh extremists

The protests are being organized by US-based proscribed organisation SFJ,(File)

India has served a demarche on Canada on planned protests by pro-Khalistan terrorist outfits outside Indian High Commission in Ottawa, and two consulates in Toronto and Vancouver on July 8. Read more

UK PM Rishi Sunak accuses Australia of not following spirit of cricket in Bairstow dismissal, says ‘Ben Stokes will…’

Following the 43-run loss at the Lord's which allowed Australia to surge to a 2-0 lead, their best-ever margin early in an Ashes contest away from home in over 22 years, England captain Ben Stokes expressed his displeasure at the contentious stumping of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey moments before Lunch on the final day of the second Test. Read more

Suhana Khan steps out for movie night with BFF Shanaya Kapoor, her brother Jahaan Kapoor. Watch

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan Kapoor stepped out to watch a movie together in Mumbai. While Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Shanaya and Jahaan are the children of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Read more

Sonam Kapoor brings glam goddess energy to Dior's Paris Haute Couture show, blows husband Anand Ahuja's mind with pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor attended the Christian Dior Autumn-Winter 2023-24 collection during the Paris Haute Couture show in Paris. Sonam took to Instagram to share pictures of her glam goddess look for the occasion, dressed in a beige trench coat and a matching midi dress styled with striking accessories. Read more

