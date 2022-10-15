Morning brief: India on Diwali deadline for free trade pact with UK, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘It’s a goal but…’: India on Diwali deadline for free trade pact with UK

India said on Friday that negotiations are continuing with the UK for finalising a free trade agreement (FTA) at an early date while ensuring that the deal is beneficial for both countries. Read more…

BCCI official's ‘no one spoke a word against Sourav Ganguly’ bombshell amid grievance for non-performance reports

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's reign as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to an end. However, there were reports that the members of the board meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday were unhappy with Ganguly's performance during his three-year tenure and rather slammed the veteran cricketer for his non-performance. Read more…

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson pay tribute to Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane: 'There was no better Hagrid'

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the role of Harry Potter in Harry Potter movies, has paid tribute to his co-star, late actor Robbie Coltrane. In a statement, Daniel called Robbie Coltrane 'one of the funniest people' he had met, adding that he feels 'incredibly lucky' to have worked with him. Read more…

Sobhita Dhulipala carries a keyboard instead of a clutch as the showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week: See pics, video

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala closed the show for a brand at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week 2022, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The star walked the ramp in a quirky and OTT ensemble that screamed of mirror work embellishments on a crop top and a voluminous larger-than-life skirt. Read more…

Mom and son’s mashup of Aaoge Jab Tum with Rahe Na Rahe Hum is simply soulful. Watch

A special performance by a mom and son duo is winning hearts on Instagram. A video of the performance shows them flawlessly blending two Hindi songs and the end result is a treat for music lovers. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video more than once. Read more…