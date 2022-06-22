Morning brief: India set to get first tribal President in Droupadi Murmu, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Droupadi Murmu, India set to get first tribal President

From a Santhal village in Odisha’s remote Mayurbhanj district, class 3 state government employee, to school teacher, to politician, to India’s first woman tribal governor, Droupadi Murmu’s rise has been close to meteoric. Read more

Shinde claims support of 40 lawmakers as Shiv Sena rebels move to Assam

Eknath Shinde on Wednesday pledged to take forward Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s legacy and claimed the support of 40 lawmakers as he arrived in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Assam from Gujarat’s Surat along with other rebel members of his party a day after plunging the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government into crisis. Read more

Ukraine war: Zelensky says 'occupiers pressing strongly' in Luhansk| Top updates

The months-long war in Ukraine has been progressing with Russia now laying siege in the eastern part of the war-torn country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that the military situation in the eastern region of rebel-held Luhansk looks difficult with Russia stepping up an effort to evict Ukrainian troops from key areas. Read more

Vikrant Massey says he got his first break outside a washroom in Mumbai: 'She asked, ‘will you act?''

Actor Vikrant Massey was a known face of Indian television before he made his Bollywood debut. In a recent interview, Vikrant recalled that a television executive had approached him for a role while he was standing outside a washroom in a queue. Read more

'Nobody will question his Team India spot if...': Gavaskar says India star needs to justify selection in Ireland T20Is

After India completed their first international assignment at home after the 2022 IPL season, the Men in Blue will now head to Ireland for a two-match series before travelling to England for the much-anticipated tour. Read more

Male hormonal dysfunctions: 5 habits that can affect men's sexual performance and sperm health

There are many biases that exist in our world, one of them being gender bias but it is crucial to understand that sexual or fertility disorders are in no way connected to one’s masculinity and we need to break the taboo around these issues and allow men to speak up and seek help in terms of their sexual and reproductive health. Read more

