Ukraine war: Zelensky says 'occupiers pressing strongly' in Luhansk| Top updates
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that the military situation in the eastern region of rebel-held Luhansk looks difficult with Russia stepping up an effort to evict Ukrainian troops from key areas.
The months-long war in Ukraine has been progressing with Russia now laying siege in the eastern part of the war-torn country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that the military situation in the eastern region of rebel-held Luhansk looks difficult with Russia stepping up an effort to evict Ukrainian troops from key areas. "That is really the toughest spot. The occupiers are pressing strongly," Zelensky said in a video address on Tuesday. Russian-backed forces have been fighting Ukrainian forces in Luhansk and Donetsk provinces – together known as the Donbas – since 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Since invading Ukraine on February 24, Russia has failed to make a major breakthrough, with some military analysts saying that time is on the side of Ukrainians.
Here's are the top updates from the war:
1) The Russian military currently controls about 95% of the Luhansk region. But Moscow has struggled for weeks to overrun it completely, despite deploying additional troops and possessing a massive advantage in military assets.
2) In the city of Sievierodonetsk, the hot spot of the fighting, Ukrainian defenders held on to the Azot chemical plant in the industrial outskirts. About 500 civilians are sheltering at the plant, and Haidai said the Russian forces are turning the area “into ruins.”
3) Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, also came under heavy Russian shelling on Tuesday. Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said 15 civilians were killed and 16 wounded in Kharkiv and elsewhere in the region.
4) In a symbolic decision, Ukraine is set to become an official candidate for European Union membership on Thursday, EU diplomats said.
5) Zelensky said he has spoken with leaders from nine European Union members — Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain — in anticipation of Friday’s meeting of EU leaders to decide whether to grant Ukraine candidate status. He said his agenda for Wednesday is just as full. “We are expanding the circle of those who support Ukraine’s candidacy and making it more likely that Friday’s decision will be positive,” he said.
6) Meanwhile, today also marks the ‘Day of Remembrance and Sorrow’ in Russia, when Hitler's Nazi Germany forces invaded the Soviet Union in World War Two. It is also commemorated in Ukraine and neighbouring Belarus, then part of the Soviet Union. The war there lasted 1,418 days from June 22, 1941, and historians estimate around 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians died.
(With agency inputs)
-
Having recurrent IVF failure? Here are 3 reasons couples need to know
In vitro fertilization or IVF is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) medical advancement that helps the infertile couple get pregnant, giving them a hope to become parents and the procedure involves multiple steps including stimulation, also called super ovulation, Egg retrieval, Insemination and Fertilization, Embryo culture and Embryo transfer. However, various infertility problems and if recurring, can act as a hurdle in addressing this aspiration as recurrent IVF failure means implantation absence post repeated embryo transfers and there are many factors that may lead to the same.
-
Watch: Kohli gives 'passionate' speech during India's nets session in England
India are gearing up for their postponed fifth Test against England at the Leicestershire County Cricket Club's Uptonsteel County Ground. The venue is not one that gets to host top level men's international cricket and so it is a rare occasion for the club to be hosting the array of stars such as India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and so on who are currently training there.
-
Ranji Trophy: For the record, some intriguing feats
Why are some records unbreakable? Often, the game evolves so drastically that some feats become fossilised. Sometimes, a once-in-a-generation player has such a phenomenal performance that it’s unlikely to be bettered. Cricket’s records are possibly the most fascinating blend of these factors, triggering awe and intrigue at the same time. Can Don Bradman’s 99.94 be broken? Or Jim Laker’s 19/90? What about Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 hundreds? These seem insurmountable numbers given how cricket has changed in the last decade.
-
Maha crisis: Cong chief makes an ‘earthquake’ jibe as Shinde camps in Gujarat
Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his home state Gujarat, which is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole further called the region a “focal point of this (Maharashtra political crisis) earthquake”. “Gujarat is the focal point of this earthquake. The Modi-led Centre, which does not believe in democracy, has conspired to topple our government,” Patole added.
-
Twitter, Tesla and Trump: 6 things Elon Musk said at Qatar Economic Forum
The chief executive officer of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation Elon Musk even waded into US politics, saying that he was yet to decide who to back in the next presidential election when asked directly if he’d consider supporting Donald Trump.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics