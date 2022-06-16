Morning brief: India to host key meeting of Asean foreign ministers today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India to host key meeting of Asean foreign ministers today

India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) states will have an opportunity to review cooperation in key areas such as trade and security, and implementation of the action plan for 2021-25 when external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan co-chair a special meeting on Thursday. Read more…

Agnipath scheme: Training of Agniveers to be considered as credits

A day after the Centre announced the launch of Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers in the armed forces, the Union ministry of education on Wednesday said it will consider the in-service training received by these Agniveers as credits for admission to different undergraduate programmes to help them pursue civilian careers of their choice. Read more…

Noted former cricketers go gaga as Rahul Tripathi receives maiden India call-up for Ireland T20Is

The BCCI on Wednesday announced a 17-member squad for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. While Hardik Pandya was named the captain of the side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was announced as his deputy; the side saw the return of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson in India colours. Read more…

Johnny Depp could sue ex-wife Amber Heard again after her new interview, says report

Amber Heard in her first interview since her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp said she stood by every word of her testimony. In an interview clip released on Monday, the actor was asked about Johnny’s statement in court, where he said he’d never hit her. Amber called it a lie. Her accusation could see Amber sued by Johnny once again, according to a new report. Read more…

Home interior decor tips: Here's how pastel colours create a tranquil atmosphere

Whether it is art, fashion or decor, some colours compel you to work hard while others give a sense of relaxation and peace but all colours have the power to change our mood and turn confusion into clarity or fear into self-confidence or set the scene for an escapist approach with candy-hued tones like pink, turquoise and lavender that are eye pleasing and perfectly in lieu with the summer vibes of pastel trend. Read more…