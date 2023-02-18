Morning brief: Jaishankar on discussing cricket with Australian PM during meet in Sydney, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Of course, discussed cricket': Jaishankar calls on Australia PM in Sydney

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and apprised him of the recent developments related to the strategic partnership between the two countries. Jaishankar said that the discussions reflected the “full spirit of our strategic partnership”, adding that they also discussed cricket. Read more

Subramanian Swamy moves HC, challenges validity of Pandharpur Temples Act

Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in the Bombay high court challenging the constitutional validity of the Pandharpur Temples Act 1973. Read more

‘…A bug': Elon Musk rejects claims of boosting his tweets ‘above normal levels’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has dismissed reports of 'reconfiguring the platform's algorithm' to boost his tweets ‘above normal levels’. He claimed to have conducted a review of his tweets from last six months to disprove the media reports and accepted that the platform had a ‘bug’ that gave ‘same prominence’ to replies as primary tweets. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli's gem of a reaction after Usman Khawaja spoils his plan for Ashwin during India vs Australia 2nd Test

The first day of the second test between India and Australia was like any Bollywood movie. There was tension, drama, comedy and of course action. The expressions on the faces of players told as many stories as bat and ball. Read more

Ankita Lokhande opens up about resolving conflicts with husband Vicky Jain: 'There are miscommunications but...'

After conquering the TV and film industries, actor Ankita Lokhande forayed into the digital realm with her first short film, The Last Coffee. She recently asserted how her craft remains the same despite the medium. Read more

Malaika Arora slays in a blue pantsuit, gives us fresh formal fashion goals

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. From acing formal looks to casual looks, Malaika is known for keeping it chic and stylish at all times. Read more

