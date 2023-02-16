Morning brief: Joe Biden's medical checkup ahead of 2024 re-election bid, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Joe Biden to undergo medical checkup ahead of 2024 presidential bid. Here's why

US president Joe Biden will complete a routine medical checkup, the White House informed promising to release the health report by the 80-year-old president's doctor. Read more

In inflation-hit Pakistan, petrol costs PKR 272/litre, diesel at PKR 280/litre: Report

Pakistan has increased the price of petrol to a new high of PKR 272 per litre, while diesel price has been hiked by PKR 17.20 to PKR 280 per litre, inflicting more misery on the citizens already battling hiked essential prices. Read more

Grand proposal goes wrong as ring falls in sand, netizens react

Many people plan grand proposals and wish to surprise their partners in the most adorable way. They often plan for months, gather friends and family, purchase a ring, and make the moment perfect for their new beginnings. Read more

Sidharth Malhotra returns to work after royal wedding with Kiara Advani, fans say 'he got more charm after marriage'

Sidharth Malhotra is back to work after getting married to actor girlfriend Kiara Advani and hosting two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for family and friends. Read more

'Agar aapke paas 6ft4' bowler hain toh bata do': Rahul Dravid's savage reply to reporter's ‘Starc, Shaheen’ comparison

Team India started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a winning note, securing a mammoth innings-and-132-run victory against Australia in the series opener in Nagpur. Read more

