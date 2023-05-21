Home / India News / Morning brief: Kejriwal didn't read SC verdict, says BJP on ordinance row; and all the latest news

Morning brief: Kejriwal didn't read SC verdict, says BJP on ordinance row; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2023 08:53 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (AAP Media)
On ordinance row, BJP says Kejriwal didn't read Supreme Court verdict

BJP's Amit Malviya said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has not read the May 11 verdict of the Supreme Court on the Centre vs Delhi government case as the ordinance -- at the centre of a massive political row -- is in tune with the judgment. Read more

Russia ‘sinking’, elites distancing themselves from Vladimir Putin: Ex-envoy

The elite around Russian president Vladimir Putin are looking for ways to escape the “sinking ship”, a former United States ambassador to Ukraine told Newsweek. Read more

Watch: Gambhir bangs the table repeatedly in intense celebration after LSG survive Rinku onslaught, wild 'Kohli' chants

Gautam Gambhir knows what it takes to win at the Eden Gardens and against the Kolkata crowd. He has spent seven IPL seasons at the Kolkata Knight Riders between 2011 and 2017, leading the franchise to their only two title hauls. Read more

Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of her Miss Universe win with pic from when she was 18: 'It brings me to tears of joy'

Actor Sushmita Sen penned a long note as she clocked 29 years of winning the Miss Universe crown. Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Sushmita shared a monochrome picture of herself clicked nearly three decades ago. Read more

Shilpa Shetty sparkles and sizzles in a silver cut-out gown, poses like a diva. Watch

Shilpa Shetty is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

arvind kejriwal amit malviya ordinance russia vladimir putin gautam gambhir ipl lucknow super giants virat kohli rcb sushmita sen shilpa shetty + 10 more
