Morning brief: ‘Legal profession has not been welcoming for women,' says CJI Chandrachud, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Legal profession feudalistic, not welcoming of women: CJI Chandrachud

The legal profession is feudalistic and unwelcoming of women, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said on Wednesday, as he received the Award for Global Leadership presented by the Centre on the Legal Profession at Harvard Law School. Read more

‘How dare he…’: Owaisi slams RSS chief over ‘citizenship condition’ on Muslims

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his “permission” remark on Muslims in India. Read more

Gulshan Devaiah supports Jr NTR after internet criticises his accent: 'We all have relatives with even worse...'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has come out in support of Jr NTR after a section of the people on social media platforms criticised his accent at the Golden Globes red carpet. Read more

Yoga for thyroid: Asanas to improve thyroid health, reduce PCOD or PCOS symptoms

For the uninitiated, thyroid hormones maintains key functions such as metabolism rate in body, heart functions, digestive functions, muscle health, brain development, bone health etc. Thyroid problems are believed to be higher in women than men and a stressful lifestyle is believed to be one of the leading causes of thyroid disorders. Read more

'45 hundreds don't happen like this': Sourav Ganguly's brilliant take on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly dodged the question which might have settled the Sachin Tendulkar versus Virat Kohli debate during a promotional event. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON