Home / India News / Morning brief: ‘Legal profession has not been welcoming for women,' says CJI Chandrachud, and all the latest news

Morning brief: ‘Legal profession has not been welcoming for women,' says CJI Chandrachud, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 12, 2023 09:01 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Legal profession feudalistic, not welcoming of women: CJI Chandrachud

The legal profession is feudalistic and unwelcoming of women, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said on Wednesday, as he received the Award for Global Leadership presented by the Centre on the Legal Profession at Harvard Law School. Read more

‘How dare he…’: Owaisi slams RSS chief over ‘citizenship condition’ on Muslims

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his “permission” remark on Muslims in India. Read more

Gulshan Devaiah supports Jr NTR after internet criticises his accent: 'We all have relatives with even worse...'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has come out in support of Jr NTR after a section of the people on social media platforms criticised his accent at the Golden Globes red carpet. Read more

Yoga for thyroid: Asanas to improve thyroid health, reduce PCOD or PCOS symptoms

For the uninitiated, thyroid hormones maintains key functions such as metabolism rate in body, heart functions, digestive functions, muscle health, brain development, bone health etc. Thyroid problems are believed to be higher in women than men and a stressful lifestyle is believed to be one of the leading causes of thyroid disorders. Read more

'45 hundreds don't happen like this': Sourav Ganguly's brilliant take on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly dodged the question which might have settled the Sachin Tendulkar versus Virat Kohli debate during a promotional event. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
cji justice chandrachud
cji justice chandrachud

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out