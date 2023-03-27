Morning brief: Mahua Moitra slams BJP leaders for sharing stage with Bilkis rapist, and all the latest news

‘Monsters…’: Mahua Moitra after BJP leaders seen on stage with Bilkis Bano's rapist

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra (File Photo/PTI)

Shailesh Bhatt, one of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case, was seen on stage with BJP MP Jasvant Sinh Bhabhor and MLA Sailesh Bhabhor. Read more

New tax regime, other rules to kick in from Apr 1: What taxpayers need to know

As is the case with each financial year (FY), the upcoming FY (2023-24) will also begin on April 1. The announcements made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the annual Feb 1 budget, too, will come into effect as part of the new financial year. Read more

Watch: Mumbai's historic WPL title gets overshadowed by controversial Shafali Verma decision, Delhi raise question

Delhi fans were left irked with a controversial decision, which cost their side the wicket of explosive opener Shafali Verma. Read more

Jatin Goswami says Patna Shukla co-star Satish Kaushik wished him on Holi: 'Huge loss personally'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jatin Goswami spoke about new perceptions after Gulmohar, upcoming projects and his bond with late actor Satish Kaushik. Read more

Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Sayani Gupta, Guneet Monga and other stars stun at OTTPlay Changemakers Awards

OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023: Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Sayani Gupta, Guneet Monga and other stars attended the event. Check out who wore what. Read more

