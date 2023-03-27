Morning brief: Mahua Moitra slams BJP leaders for sharing stage with Bilkis rapist, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Monsters…’: Mahua Moitra after BJP leaders seen on stage with Bilkis Bano's rapist
Shailesh Bhatt, one of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case, was seen on stage with BJP MP Jasvant Sinh Bhabhor and MLA Sailesh Bhabhor. Read more
New tax regime, other rules to kick in from Apr 1: What taxpayers need to know
As is the case with each financial year (FY), the upcoming FY (2023-24) will also begin on April 1. The announcements made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the annual Feb 1 budget, too, will come into effect as part of the new financial year. Read more
Watch: Mumbai's historic WPL title gets overshadowed by controversial Shafali Verma decision, Delhi raise question
Delhi fans were left irked with a controversial decision, which cost their side the wicket of explosive opener Shafali Verma. Read more
Jatin Goswami says Patna Shukla co-star Satish Kaushik wished him on Holi: 'Huge loss personally'
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jatin Goswami spoke about new perceptions after Gulmohar, upcoming projects and his bond with late actor Satish Kaushik. Read more
Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Sayani Gupta, Guneet Monga and other stars stun at OTTPlay Changemakers Awards
OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023: Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Sayani Gupta, Guneet Monga and other stars attended the event. Check out who wore what. Read more