Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Sayani Gupta, Guneet Monga and other stars stun at OTTPlay Changemakers Awards

Many celebrities stepped out last night to attend the first edition of the OTTplay Changemaker Awards 2023. The awards show celebrated and honoured the pioneers, groundbreakers, and trendsetters of the entertainment industry who are taking the entire country by storm with their dynamic and innovative work. The first edition honoured actors, directors, content creators, and others in categories, including Filmmaker In The Spotlight, Pathbreaking Performer, Entertainer Of The Decade, Best VFX, Rising Star of The Year, and a lot more. The guest list included big names like Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, Rajkummar Rao, Rishab Shetty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ayan Mukerji, Aishwarya Rajesh, Joju George, Priyamani, Sayani Gupta and others. Here's a look at who wore what to the star-studded night. Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Sayani Gupta, Guneet Monga at the OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what to OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023

Uorfi Javed and Sunny Leone

Uorfi Javed made heads turn at the OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023 with her quirky, unusual and groundbreaking style. Uorfi chose a sculpted purple top that took inspiration from the ribcage and featured glittery sequins, a bare back detail, and a front-revealing silhouette. She glammed it up with beige baggy pants featuring a low-rise waist and a floor-sweeping hem length, no accessories, killer high heels, glossy lip shade, a sleek top bun, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, and darkened brows.

Sunny Leone brought glittery magic to the purple carpet at OTTPlay Changemakers Awards with her husband, Daniel Weber. She chose a silver embellished gown featuring a strapless plunging neckline, a corseted bodice, sequin and tassel embellishments, a side leg-revealing slit, a floor-grazing hem, and a bodycon silhouette. A side-parted open curly hairdo, strappy silver heels, rings, a bracelet, earrings, blush pink lips, winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, dewy base, and blushed cheeks rounded it off.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta at OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sayani Gupta made a stunning appearance at the OTTPlay Changemakers Awards in an egg yolk yellow-coloured dress featuring see-through cut-outs, billowy half-length sleeves, collared plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a midi hem length. Centre-parted open locks, dainty earrings, rings, a beaded bag, white high heels, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base, subtle smoky eye shadow, and feathered brows completed the glam picks.

Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga at OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Oscar-winner Guneet Monga attended the awards night in a stylish midi dress featuring a monochromatic design, a collared neckline, cinched waist, quarter-length sleeves, an asymmetric hem, and a flowy silhouette. She rounded it all off with a black top handle bag, black heeled boots, an oxidised silver necklace, matching earrings, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, glossy nude lips, and subtle eye makeup.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao poses with his award at OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a wine-red blazer, a classic white shirt and black slim-fit pants. He styled the ensemble with a black tie, matching dress shoes, a trimmed beard, a backswept hairdo, a sleek watch, and dewy skin.

Babil Khan

Babil Khan attends the OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Babil Khan chose a quirky printed suit set to attend the OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023. He wore a jade blue notch lapel blazer featuring multi-coloured floral patterns, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and front button closures. Coordinated straight-fitted pants, rings, suede denim dress shoes, a back-swept hairdo, and a clean-shaven look gave the finishing touch to the outfit.

Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma chose a sleek white midi dress to walk the purple carpet at the OTTPlay Changemakers Awards 2023. She wore a strappy body-hugging midi-length ensemble featuring a plunging neckline, cut-out details on the bodice and waist, and a risqué back slit. Open wavy locks, a nude lip shade, a gold bracelet, statement rings, earrings, and subtle makeup completed the glam picks.