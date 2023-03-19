Morning brief: Moosewala's father alleges ‘attempt to disrupt’ his son's ‘barsi’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur holding up placards during their protest outside the assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges ‘attempt to disrupt’ his son's death anniversary, appeals fans to gather peacefully

Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala appealed to fans to peacefully assemble in numbers in Punjab's Mansa to mark the singer's first death anniversary which is scheduled for today and ‘chalk out next plan’ to seek justice for Moosewala. Read more

‘Drugs in every Punjab home’: Father defends Amritpal Singh amid police crackdown

While Amritpal Singh remained untraceable, his father, Tarsem Singh, has said that the family doesn't know the current whereabouts of the ‘Warris Punjab De’ head. Read more

CJI Chandrachud on advocate Saurabh Kirpal: ‘Sexual orientation has nothing to…’

Amid the tussle between the judiciary and the government over the appointment of judges, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud said “sexual orientation has nothing to do with the ability of a judge”. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan hugs emotional Alanna Panday at wedding, blesses newlyweds in wholesome video. Watch

Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray on March 16 in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai. Read more

'I'm only thinking from India's point of view': Tendulkar sends Rohit Sharma enormous warning for WTC Final vs AUS

India secured a berth in the World Test Championship final earlier this month when the side registered a 2-1 victory over Australia in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series. Read more

