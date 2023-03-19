Shah Rukh Khan hugs emotional Alanna Panday at wedding, blesses newlyweds in wholesome video. Watch

Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray on March 16 in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai. Alanna, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and wife Deanne Panday, was joined by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at her wedding bash in Mumbai. Videos of the actor from the festivities are doing the rounds on social media. On Saturday, a new video of Shah Rukh sharing a sweet moment with the newlyweds was shared on a fan page on Instagram. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan dances with Gauri Khan at Alanna Panday’s wedding Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding.

Many could not deal with how 'charming' Shah Rukh was as they commented on the clip of him giving Alanna and Ivor a hug. Gauri Khan was also seen in the video as she looked on. In the clip, Alanna and Shah Rukh Khan shared a hug as she whispered in his ears 'thank you for coming'. Shah Rukh then gave a kiss on her head, before leaning in to hug Ivor, who stood behind Alanna. Shah Rukh also touched Ivor's head as he blessed the newlyweds. Alanna was then seen sharing a hug with Gauri in the video. Shah Rukh, who wore a black suit with white shirt, and Gauri, who wore a green gown, also danced with Alanna's mother, fitness trainer Deanne Panday.

Fans could not get enough of Shah Rukh's wholesome video with Alanna and Ivor at their wedding bash. A fan commented, "This hug has to my heart." One wrote, "Alanna whispering in SRK's ear 'thank you for coming' (crying emoji)." A fan commented, "Awww, was waiting for this one." One more said, "How sweet. And his (Shah Rukh's) hair looks beautiful!" A fan also said, "His charm is different." One more asked, "How many times have you watched this video?" A fan also wrote, "The kindness of Badshah (King) lasts forever."

On Friday, Alanna, who is a model and social media influencer, shared her official wedding photos with Ivor, a US-based photographer and videographer. She wrote in her caption, "Yesterday was a fairytale, I love you more than anything in the world, Ivor McCray, can’t wait to start a family with you (heart and infinity emojis)." Ivor had commented on her post, "My wife, I love you so much."

Earlier, actor Ananya Panday and social media personality and Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, had shared videos and pictures from Alanna and Ivor's wedding on Instagram. Actor Chunky Panday with Bhavana Pandey, actor Shibani Dandekar, VJ Anusha Dandekar, Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan and husband-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri, Sonakshi Sinha, Shanaya Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and many other celebs attended Alanna's wedding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON