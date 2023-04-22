Morning brief: NCP's Ajit Pawar on staking claim to Maharashtra CM post, and all the latest news

NCP ready to stake claim to Maharashtra CM post any time: Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said that his party is ready to stake claim to the Maharashtra chief minister’s (CM’s) post at any point of time instead of waiting for the 2024 general elections. Read more

India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr as moon sighting confirms end of Ramzan; namaz offered across country

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Muslims across India are celebrating “Eid-ul-Fitr” on Saturday after the sighting of the moon was confirmed. Devotees offered mass prayers in mosques across the country, following the prayer timings in different regions. Read more

Web Stories | Nuts And Seeds to Nourish Your Hair

Earth Day 2023: Top eco-friendly travel destinations in India for sustainable tourism

World Earth Day is an annual event observed on April 22 to promote environmental awareness and protect the Earth's natural resources. Read more

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan welcome Eid together, pose for selfie; fans ask about Andaz Apna Apna 2

Actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan welcomed Eid this year together and also posed for a selfie. Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Salman Khan shared the picture. Read more

‘However long I play…’: Dhoni's 'last phase' retirement remark sends shockwaves after CSK vs SRH IPL 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even at 41, MS Dhoni is playing close to the best cricket of his career. With the bat, despite coming well down the order for Chennai Super Kings, has been racking up sixes at will to own a strike rate of more than 210. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON