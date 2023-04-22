India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr as moon sighting confirms end of Ramzan; namaz offered across country

Muslims across India are celebrating “Eid-ul-Fitr” on Saturday after the sighting of the moon was confirmed. Devotees offered mass prayers in mosques across the country, following the prayer timings in different regions. India celebrates "Eid-ul-Fitr" with prayers and festivities on Saturday.(HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

Eid-ul-Fitr signifies the end of the month-long Ramzan fast observed by Muslims, during which they abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. The pre-dawn meal, known as suhur, and the meal consumed after sunset, known as iftar, are the only times Muslims can eat during the holy month. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims practice self-restraint and spiritual reflection, and engage in acts of charity.

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to the citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged everyone to take a pledge to promote brotherhood and harmony in society.

Muslims offer 'Eid' prayers at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Saturday.(HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

"Eid signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan, spreading love, compassion and affection. The festival conveys a message of solidarity and mutual harmony," the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted the President as saying.

In the national capital, the prayer timing for Eid-ul-Fitr was scheduled at 6:09 AM, and numerous Muslims congregated at the Jama Masjid to offer their prayers.

Celebrations across world

Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr with prayers followed by a sermon soon after dawn.

-Eid Ul-Fitr in Ethiopia was celebrated on a grand scale as people gathered to offer greetings.

-Muslims in Palestine did namaz for Eid in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

-The courtyard of Aya Sofia mosque, Istanbul inTurkey was filled with numerous visitors from all over the world. The moment was adorable as it narrated the submission of devotees to Allah.

-Sudan's army has declared a three-day ceasefire in areas affected by the ongoing civil war, allowing citizens to observe Eid al-Fitr and ensuring the flow of essential humanitarian services. The announcement follows a week of intense fighting, with explosions shaking the capital city, Khartoum, for seven consecutive days

Massive crowd of devotees on Eid-ul-Fitr at Jama Masjid in Delhi on Saturday.(HT Photo/ Raj K Raj)

Significance

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the start of a new spiritual journey, also signifying the beginning of a new Islamic year. It is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The sighting of the moon is essential for ending the month-long Ramadan fast and celebrating Eid, which typically takes place on different days across various regions, with a one-day difference.

Moon sighting holds significant importance in Islamic culture, with Prophet Muhammad himself waiting for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it marked the start of a new month. During Eid, Muslims wear new clothes, give alms to the poor, distribute sweets, and indulge in traditional dishes, while children receive gifts and money from their elders known as Eidi.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON