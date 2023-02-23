Morning brief: Newly wed couple found dead before wedding reception in Raipur, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Newly-married couple found dead in the room on reception day with knife marks over the body, in Raipur on Wednesday. (ANI)

Newly married couple found dead with stab wounds before wedding reception in Chhattisgarh; probe on

A shocking incident has been reported from Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur where a newly married couple was found dead right before their wedding reception on Tuesday, police officials said. It is suspected that the couple got into a fight in which the man ended up stabbing his wife before killing himself. Read more

Gurugram woman locked herself, son in home fearing Covid for 3 years; rescued

In a shocking turn of events, a woman and her 10-year-old son were rescued from a flat in Block-A of Maruti Vihar in Sector-28 where they had been locked in for the past three years as the woman didn’t let her son venture out or her husband to come in to meet them fearing Covid, police said. Read more

Hindenburg effect: Gautam Adani no longer among world's 25 richest on Forbes, Bloomberg lists

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s free fall doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon as the once Asia’s richest man no longer figures among the world’s 25 richest persons’ list after being caught in a short selling storm with Hindenburg research. Read more

Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson return as Australia announce strong squad for India ODIs

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh and fast bowler Jhye Richardson returned from injury layoffs as Australia named a strong 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India starting next month. Read more

Kiara Advani shares candid family pics from wedding, mehendi, sangeet as she wishes her mom on her birthday. See here

Weeks after her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra, actor Kiara Advani dropped a bunch of unseen family pictures on Instagram on Wednesday. She shared the candid pictures to wish her mom Genevieve Jaffrey on her birthday. It includes pictures from the wedding day, one from the mehendi and one from the Sangeet night. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill meets MC Stan, wins red-carpet fashion in a beautiful one-shoulder gown at awards show. All pics, video

Many celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards. The guest list included MC Stan, Rupali Ganguly, Munawar Faruqui, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, Prajakta Kohli, Aaditya Thackeray, Dhanashree Verma, Ashish Vidyarthi, and more stars. Read more

