Newly married couple found dead with stab wounds before wedding reception in Chhattisgarh; probe on

A shocking incident has been reported from Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur where a newly married couple was found dead right before their wedding reception on Tuesday, police officials said. It is suspected that the couple got into a fight in which the man ended up stabbing his wife before killing himself. Newly-married couple found dead in the room on reception day with knife marks over the body, in Raipur on Wednesday. (ANI)

Aslam (24) and Kahkasha Bano (22) got married on Sunday and had their marriage reception party on Tuesday for which they were getting ready inside a room where the incident happened. The groom’s mother heard the bride’s scream and rushed to the spot but couldn’t get them to open the door.

"The room was locked from inside and when the duo did not respond, the family members peeped through a window and found them lying unconscious in a pool of blood, following which they informed the police," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. As the police arrived, they sent their bodies which had stab injuries for post-mortem and also said that a knife was recovered from the spot.

The incident took place at Brijnagar under Tikrapara police station late Tuesday evening.

"Prima facie it seems that an argument broke out between the couple and the man attacked his wife with a knife and then killed himself," the official said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.

