Gurugram woman locked herself, son in home fearing Covid for 3 years; rescued

In a shocking case of fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, a woman in Gurugram, locked herself and her son in an apartment for three years due to the fear of the virus, both of whom have been rescued, informed the police on Wednesday. Gurugram Police.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Talking to the media, Child Welfare Committee Member, Gurugram, Usha Solanki said, "A resident of Chakkarpur, Gurugram informed the police that his wife and child are locked in a flat for the last 3 years. His wife neither lets him enter the apartment nor sends their son outside."

Also read: Chandigarh sees a Covid death after six months

She said that the woman had asked her husband to get another flat for work.

"The Police were instructed to file a complaint and teams were sent to the flat. The woman locked herself and her son due to the fear of covid. She asked the husband to get another flat as he went outside for work. He used to send her the money and got them groceries," she further said.

Usha Solanki also said that the women's mental condition would also be examined.

Also read: ‘India’s contribution to Covid vaccines has been tremendous’: CEPI chief

"Both the woman and her son have been rescued and taken to the hospital. Her son is now 11 years old. The woman's mental condition will also be examined," she added.

Further investigation is underway in the case.