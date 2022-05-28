Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Morning brief: Om Prakash Chautala is now Tihar’s oldest prisoner, and all the latest news
india news

Morning brief: Om Prakash Chautala is now Tihar’s oldest prisoner, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala. (HT Photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 08:54 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At 87, Om Prakash Chautala is now Tihar’s oldest prisoner

At 87, Om Prakash Chautala is the oldest of the 19,584 inmates lodged in the different jails of Tihar. On Friday, Chautala was convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment by a special CBI court in a disproportionate assets case. Read more…

Japanese missiles and jets in India soon; New Delhi, Tokyo sign key pact

Japan plans to allow the exports of lethal military equipment, including missiles and jets, to India and 11 other countries, a move that could bolster efforts by New Delhi and Tokyo to cooperate in defence manufacturing. Watch the video for more details

Vaughan digs up the past, tweets his memory of Ahmedabad pitch after watching 'pace and bounce' in IPL Qualifier 2

RELATED STORIES

Former England captain Michael Vaughan jogged down memory lane to take a sly dig at the Ahmedabad pitch of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Vaughan's remark was directed at the Ahmedabad pitch in general. Read more…

Johnny Depp has a net worth of $150 million, spends $1.8 million a year on bodyguards. See details

Hollywood actors and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are making headlines amid their defamation trial in a Virginia court. Johnny has sued Amber for $50 million for defaming him. According to a report, Johnny Depp has a net worth of $150 million (approximately 1163 crore) and owns luxurious properties around the world. Read more…

World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Effects of tobacco on voice, medical and non-medical smoking cessation treatments

The Member States of the World Health Organization created World No-Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes hence, it is annually observed around the globe on 31 May. Read more…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
om prakash chautala haryana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP