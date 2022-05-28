Morning brief: Om Prakash Chautala is now Tihar’s oldest prisoner, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At 87, Om Prakash Chautala is now Tihar’s oldest prisoner

At 87, Om Prakash Chautala is the oldest of the 19,584 inmates lodged in the different jails of Tihar. On Friday, Chautala was convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment by a special CBI court in a disproportionate assets case. Read more…

Japanese missiles and jets in India soon; New Delhi, Tokyo sign key pact

Japan plans to allow the exports of lethal military equipment, including missiles and jets, to India and 11 other countries, a move that could bolster efforts by New Delhi and Tokyo to cooperate in defence manufacturing. Watch the video for more details

Vaughan digs up the past, tweets his memory of Ahmedabad pitch after watching 'pace and bounce' in IPL Qualifier 2

Former England captain Michael Vaughan jogged down memory lane to take a sly dig at the Ahmedabad pitch of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Vaughan's remark was directed at the Ahmedabad pitch in general. Read more…

Johnny Depp has a net worth of $150 million, spends $1.8 million a year on bodyguards. See details

Hollywood actors and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are making headlines amid their defamation trial in a Virginia court. Johnny has sued Amber for $50 million for defaming him. According to a report, Johnny Depp has a net worth of $150 million (approximately ₹1163 crore) and owns luxurious properties around the world. Read more…

World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Effects of tobacco on voice, medical and non-medical smoking cessation treatments

The Member States of the World Health Organization created World No-Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes hence, it is annually observed around the globe on 31 May. Read more…