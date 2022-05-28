Johnny Depp has a net worth of $150 million, spends $1.8 million a year on bodyguards. See details

Hollywood actors and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are making headlines amid their defamation trial in a Virginia court. Johnny has sued Amber for $50 million for defaming him. According to a report, Johnny Depp has a net worth of $150 million (approximately ₹1163 crore) and owns luxurious properties around the world. Also Read: Frustrated Johnny Depp tells Amber Heard’s lawyer, ‘I can’t please you’ as he interrupts him repeatedly. Watch

Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnny has a net worth of $150 Million (approximately ₹1163 crore) and that he charges $20 million (approximately ₹155 crore) for each film. The article throws a light on his luxurious properties. Johnny owns a home a house in Hollywood Hills, which is spread across over 7,000 square feet and has 8 bedrooms/10 bathrooms. He has one penthouse in Los Angeles, that he bought for $7.2 million (around ₹55 crore). Johnny also has a 45 acre private island in Bahamas, where his 156-foot, steam-powered yacht, Vajoliroja, is docked in. He also owns a house in France which has 14 bathrooms, 15 bedrooms and 6 cottages for guests.

Previously, he also owned a 41 acre horse ranch in Lexington, Kentucky, which he later sold in 2020 for $1.35 million (over ₹9 crore). His another property, a 37-acre estate, which he bought in 2001 was also listed for sale in 2020 for $55 million (around ₹426 crore).

The actor spends as much as $1.8 million annually on his bodyguards alone as per the website

According to the website, “He reportedly spent $3.6 million per year to maintain a 40-person full-time staff, $30,000 per month on wine, $150,000 per month on bodyguards, and $200,000 per month on private jet travel. He also reportedly spent $75 million to purchase more than 14 homes around the world including a 45 acre chateau in France, a horse farm in Kentucky, and several islands in the Bahamas.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON