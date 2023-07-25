Morning brief: Only portraits of Thiruvalluvar, Gandhi allowed in TN courts, says Madras HC; and all the latest news

Only portraits of Thiruvalluvar, Gandhi allowed in Tamil Nadu courts: Madras high court

Except the statues and portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Tamil philosopher Thiruvalluvar, no other personality can be displayed anywhere inside the court premises in Tamil Nadu, a circular from the Madras High Court said after it had recently rejected a request to install B R Ambedkar’s statue inside the court. Read Here.

Abu Dhabi reports new MERS-coronavirus case, says WHO. Details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday night confirmed a case of the potentially fatal Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in Abu Dhabi. According to the UN body, a 28-year-old man tested positive for the virus after he was admitted to a hospital last month in Al Ain city. Read Here.

'I said after WTC final...': Rohit Sharma namedrops Virat Kohli after Team India seals Test series against West Indies

Ticking all the right boxes in their away tour to the Caribbean, Rohit Sharma and Co. kickstarted Team India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a series win over the West Indies. The Virat Kohli-starrer played out a frustrating draw with the hosts in the 2nd Test of the series decider on Monday. With the second and final Test ending in a stalemate, Rohit's men wrapped up the series 1-0 to retain the top spot in the WTC standings. Read Here.

Fan thinks Kiara Advani looks like Juhi Chawla as she makes heads turn in a powersuit and bralette: Watch video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara Advani is the fashion IT Girl of Bollywood. The star can embrace any style statement with panache and serve an unforgettable sartorial moment. Case in point: Kiara's latest video in which she dressed up in a sleek black pantsuit and bralette. Fans and fashionistas adored the actor's look in the ensemble and showered her with compliments in the comments. A fan even called her Juhi Chawla. Scroll through to see the clip. Read Here.

Oppenheimer box office day 4 collection: Christopher Nolan's film witnesses dip in India, mints ₹ 7 crore

Oppenheimer, after witnessing spectacular numbers at the box office over the first weekend of its release, witnessed a dip on Monday in India. According to a Sacnilk.com report, the film entered the ₹50 crore club in India. It minted ₹7 crore on day four of its release. Read Here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON