Home / World News / Abu Dhabi reports new MERS-coronavirus case, says WHO. Details

Abu Dhabi reports new MERS-coronavirus case, says WHO. Details

ByManjiri Chitre
Jul 25, 2023 08:32 AM IST

According to the WHO, a total of 2,605 cases of the MERS-CoV virus have been reported so far, with 936 associated deaths.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday night confirmed a case of the potentially fatal Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in Abu Dhabi. According to the UN body, a 28-year-old man tested positive for the virus after he was admitted to a hospital last month in Al Ain city.

The health officials have checked 108 people with whom the man was in contact with but no secondary infections had turned up so far, reported news agency Reuters citing WHO. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
The health officials have checked 108 people with whom the man was in contact with but no secondary infections had turned up so far, reported news agency Reuters citing WHO. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

Also read: Covid-style pandemic could easily start in US from meat supply: Report

The health officials have checked 108 people with whom the man was in contact with but no secondary infections had turned up so far, reported news agency Reuters citing WHO.

The current condition of the infected man is still awaited.

Meanwhile, there were also no signs that the man had come into contact with dromedary camels - which spread the disease.

Also read: Long Covid ‘brain fog’ equivalent to ageing 10 years, shocking study finds

What is MERS-CoV?

  1. The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012.
  2. Since its detection, 27 countries reported MERS cases, including Algeria, Austria, Bahrain, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Yemen.
  3. According to the WHO, a total of 2,605 cases of the virus have been reported so far, with 936 associated deaths.
  4. MERS is a zootonic virus that can transmit between animals and people. According to WHO information, people in Saudi Arabia mostly got infected through unprotected contact with infected dromedary camels.
  5. The symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath, and in some cases can lead to pneumonia.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out