Morning brief: PM Modi to speak on no-trust motion in Lok Sabha today, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 10, 2023 09:03 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

No-confidence motion: PM Modi to reply in Lok Sabha today. Top points

The fierce debate between the ruling and the Opposition on no-confidence motion is in its last leg today, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the motion Lok Sabha. Read more

Interview: Nasser doesn't say no to any role, says he is informed about roles in South films day before shoot

After being seen in a crucial role in Ponniyin Selvan I and II, veteran actor Nasser is back with a new show and stresses on how the significance of the role matters to him and what cause it is related to. Read more

Uber driver creates fun game to entertain passengers

An Uber driver’s innovative idea to keep his passengers entertained during their journey has left netizens impressed. A video shared on Twitter shows how the man created a special game for his customers that they can play on a tablet. Read more

Tilak Varma already ahead of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya after entering T20I rankings; here's why

Tilak Varma has enjoyed brilliant outings for India in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies so far. Since making his international debut in the first T20I last week, Tilak registered scores of 39, 51, and 49* in three games – he was the top-scorer in the first two. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
lok sabha no-confidence motion opposition pm modi
