Morning brief: PM Modi-Xi had candid views on India-China ties, says Beijing; and all the latest news

‘Candid and…’: China on PM Modi-President Xi meeting at BRICS Summit

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a brief conversation as they shared the stage in South Africa during the BRICS summit, China's foreign ministry said the two leaders had a “candid and in-depth exchange of views” on the current relations between the two countries. Read more

No relief for Himachal Pradesh as IMD issues 'yellow' alert till Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Himachal Pradesh predicting moderate to heavy rainfall amid threats of flash flood and landslide that has ravaged the hill state. The regional weather office said there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of some districts across the state. Read more

Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, dies at 36

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36, Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque announced on social media. Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, had been missing from action for several months due to what was believed to be a life-threatening illness. Before his tragic passing, recent reports claimed he was getting closer to his in-ring return. Read more

Anupam Kher is happy The Kashmir Files won a National Award: I’d have loved to win for my acting too as this is one of my finest performances

Actor Anupam Kher is happy that the The Kashmir Files won the National Award and he says the win is extra special because it was recognised as the Best Feature Film on National Integration. Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda at Dream Girl 2 screening: Who wore what

The cast and makers of Dream Girl 2 hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai last night. The event saw many stars in attendance, including the movie's leads - Ayushmnann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Ananya's BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda also got clicked at the grand screening. Vidya Balan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal also made an appearance at the screening. Read more

